BOSTON (CBS) — The NBA Playoffs will resume Saturday, but the Celtics and the Raptors will have to wait another day to start their second-round series. While there are three games scheduled for Saturday, Boston and Toronto won’t tip off their matchup until Sunday.
The Celtics and the Raptors will lead off Sunday’s slate of games with a 1 p.m. start time on ESPN. It will mark the first time that the two team meet in the playoffs.
Both teams broke out the brooms in the first round, with Boston sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto needing just four games to defeat the Brooklyn Nets. Now the two-seeded Raptors and three-seeded Celtics will battle for a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals.
Game 1 vs @Raptors has been rescheduled to Sunday at 1PM on @ESPN.
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 28, 2020
Game 1 of the Boston-Toronto series was originally set for Thursday evening, but was postponed as players refused to take the floor starting Wednesday in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting. The league postponed games through Friday, and announced several social initiatives when announcing that play would resume on Saturday.
The Celtics took three of four matchups over the Raptors — the defending NBA champs — during the regular season, including a blowout win over Toronto earlier this month in the NBA’s Orlando bubble.