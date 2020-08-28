NHL To Resume Play With Bruins-Lightning Game 4 Saturday AfternoonThe NHL is ready to return to play, and the Bruins will resume their playoff series with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday afternoon as part of a hockey triple-header.

Bill Belichick Extremely Proud Of Patriots Players For Being Pillars Of CommunityOn Friday, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick expressed great pride in his players for all their work in the community and their attitudes toward making change.

Members Of MLB Players Alliance Donating Salaries On Jackie Robinson DayWith Major League Baseball set to celebrate Jackie Robinson Day on Friday, current and former players are stepping up to the plate to help Black communities.

NHL Postpones Games, Bruins-Lightning Will Not Play FridayThe cancellation and boycotting of games in the wake of shootings in Wisconsin has made its way to the NHL.

Red Sox Will Not Play Vs. Blue Jays, After Jackie Bradley Jr. Decided To Sit OutHaving had a night with his thoughts, Jackie Bradley Jr. has reportedly decided to not play on Thursday night.