BOSTON (CBS) – Support black owned businesses at a local market this weekend, or take your pup to an outdoor dining social. Those are just a couple of items on our To Do List this week.

GOAT YOGA

Have you ever wanted to take a yoga class with a goat on your back? Well now’s your chance. Great Rock Farm in Georgetown offers Goat Yoga and Snuggle classes where you can get in an outdoor workout while interacting with a goat at the same time. Classes run through October.

goatstogo.farm/goat-yoga-snuggle/

When: Schedule at goatstogo.farm/events/

Where: Great Rock Farm, Georgetown

Cost: $25-$40 per person

SUPPORT BLACK OWNED BUSINESSES

Support local black owned businesses as Black Owned Bos teams up with the Boston Seaport to host an outdoor market on August 29. Shoppers will find a wide range of goods on Seaport Common including clothing, food, skincare products, and jewelry.

bostonseaport.xyz/event/black-owned-bos-market/

When: August 29 (12-6pm)

Where: Seaport Common, 85 Northern Avenue

Cost: Prices Vary

SALE BY THE SEA

Meanwhile, this year’s Sale by the Sea in Manchester by the Sea will spotlight local merchants, with a sidewalk sale taking place throughout downtown. The event runs on Saturday from 10am-5pm.

https://facebook.com/events/s/sale-by-the-sea-2020/580848615977543/

When: Saturday, August 29 (10am-5pm)

Where: Downtown Manchester-By-The-Sea

Cost: Prices Vary

DOG-FRIENDLY DINING

Lastly, on Sundays treat your dog to a puppy social at LongCross Bar and Kitchen in Medford. Kick back and relax on a reserved section of the patio with your four legged friend from 4-9pm.

https://facebook.com/events/s/sunday-night-puppy-social/318138696284451/

When: Sundays from 4-9pm, through Sept. 27

Where: LongCross Bar and Kitchen, Medford

Cost: Prices Vary