BOSTON (CBS) – On Friday, as protesters gathered in Boston demanding change in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting, a march was held in Washington, D.C., on the 57th anniversary of the historic March on Washington.
We are Black with a capital B.
We are the manifestation of the movement.
We are a symbol of social, political, and cultural progress.
Thank you @TheRevAl, @OfficialMLK3 and @NationalAction pic.twitter.com/V7UQxgXuYb
— Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) August 28, 2020
Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley spoke at the event, saying lawmakers will meet the moment.
“We will work towards healing, justice and collective liberation, like our lives depend on it because they do. We will march on, clear in our conviction, rooted in our faith, grounded in our history, intentional as we build. Let me make it plain: Black Lives Matter,” Pressley said.
