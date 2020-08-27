LONDONDERRY, N.H. (CBS) — President Donald Trump has changed the location for his rally Friday evening in New Hampshire.
The rally was set to be held at the PeriCohas Hangar near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, but it was moved Thursday to a different hanger, Pro Star Aviation on Kelly Avenue, in nearby Londonderry. The time is still set at 6 p.m. Friday.
WBZ-TV reached out to the Trump campaign to ask why it made the change, but there has been no response yet.
The rally was originally supposed to happen in July, but the Trump campaign said they decided to postpone it because of Tropical Storm Fay.
In New Hampshire, masks are mandated for events with more than 100 people. The Trump campaign said when announcing the event that masks are required and will be provided to attendees.
