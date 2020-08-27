Hurricane Laura:Latest Tracking Maps
BOSTON (CBS) — The cancellation and boycotting of games in the wake of shootings in Wisconsin has made its way to the NHL.

According to several reports, the NHL will postpone both of the games scheduled for Thursday — a scheduled 7 p.m. ET game between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders, and a scheduled 9:30 p.m. game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks.

And according to other reports, the NHL might cancel Friday’s games as well — a slate that includes Game 4 between the Bruins and Lightning. Game 4 between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Friday as well.

Earlier on Thursday, Matt Dumba tweeted that Hockey Diversity Alliance formally requested that the NHL postpone all games for the day, in order to send “a clear message that human rights take priority over sports.”

How the NHL will adjust its schedule after Friday is yet to be determined, but it appears as though the Bruins’ series — like the rest of the NHL — will be put on hold for the time being.

