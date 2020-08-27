BOSTON (CBS) — The cancellation and boycotting of games in the wake of shootings in Wisconsin has made its way to the NHL.

According to several reports, the NHL will postpone both of the games scheduled for Thursday — a scheduled 7 p.m. ET game between the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders, and a scheduled 9:30 p.m. game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks.

Breaking: The NHL will not play any playoff games Thursday in solidarity with other leagues protesting the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, sources confirm to @emilymkaplan. pic.twitter.com/WKESkdHAuI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 27, 2020

And according to other reports, the NHL might cancel Friday’s games as well — a slate that includes Game 4 between the Bruins and Lightning. Game 4 between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche is scheduled for Friday as well.

There's a lot of back and forth going on right now, but it sounds like tomorrow's NHL games could be postponed as well as the ones scheduled for tonight. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) August 27, 2020

Can confirm the #NHL will postpone games today and tomorrow. — Andy Strickland (@andystrickland) August 27, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, Matt Dumba tweeted that Hockey Diversity Alliance formally requested that the NHL postpone all games for the day, in order to send “a clear message that human rights take priority over sports.”

We the @TheOfficialHDA have formally requested the @NHL to suspend all playoff games today. We strongly feel this sends a clear message that human rights take priority over sports. — Matt Dumba (@matt_dumba) August 27, 2020

How the NHL will adjust its schedule after Friday is yet to be determined, but it appears as though the Bruins’ series — like the rest of the NHL — will be put on hold for the time being.