CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office has brought civil action against a California company it says has collected more than $30,000 in race fees before canceling the races.
The Worldwide Push Foundation, Inc. (WWPF) says it’s a charitable, nonprofit organization, but is not registered with the state.
According to the Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, WWPF advertised Margarita Madness 5K races in Concord in July and Northfield and Louden in October. The July race did not take place. Organizers postponed it and refused to refund registration fees. According to MacDonald, permits and licenses for the October races have not been secured.
The state is seeking to prevent WWPF from advertising and conducting road races in New Hampshire and to require the company to refund registration fees.
Consumers who have registered for the Margarita Madness 5K Run/Walk in New Hampshire and have not received a refund can file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Bureau.