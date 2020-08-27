(CBS) — A dog food brand found in stores nationwide is being recalled because it may be contaminated with salmonella that could pose a risk to both pets and humans. The recall affects Nature’s Menu Super Premium Dog Food with a Blend of Real Chicken & Quail.
“Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products,” a recall notice on the FDA’s website states.
The recalled products came in either 3 or 13.5-pound bags with UPC 7015514363 and 7015514365. Check the FDA’s website for full recall information.
Salmonella symptoms in both people and pets include vomiting, fever and diarrhea. So far there have not been any illnesses associated with the recall.
Anyone who bought the recalled dog food can return it for a refund.