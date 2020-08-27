NATICK (CBS) — Authorities are reaching out to the public for help as they continue to investigate a Natick hit-and-run crash that left a husband and wife with horrific injuries. Kimberly Gunner, 51, is still in serious condition in the ICU while husband Andy Colbert, 39, continues his “painful” recovery from home, their family said Thursday.

Investigators are asking members of the public with any information on the serious pedestrian crash in #Natick to contact @NATICKPOLICE at 508-647-9500 as investigation continues: https://t.co/OVl1jIiPre — DA Marian Ryan (@DAMarianRyan) August 27, 2020

The couple was walking on a sidewalk along Washington Avenue near Summer Street on the evening of August 18 when they were hit by a pickup truck, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said. Investigators have seized the suspect pickup truck and are reviewing surveillance video, but no arrests have been made and now they’re seeking more information from the public.

Anyone who may have seen the dark blue, four-door Chevy Silverado is asked to call Natick police at 508-647-9500. The pickup truck may have been in the area of Sherborn or Holliston in the early evening. Police are also looking to talk to drivers of a tan or brown SUV and a black car that may have been traveling in the Washington Avenue area and were in contact with the pickup truck driver before the crash.

Witnesses have described a young woman behind the wheel of the suspected vehicle with two teenage boys. No charges have been announced.

Video of the aftermath shows Colbert dazed and sitting on the ground. Gunner was in the background, both legs crushed and also partially impaled by a piece of fencing.

A statement released by the couple’s family Thursday said Gunner is intubated and has “had to endure multiple and very long and complicated surgeries,” with even more surgeries ahead. A GoFundMe for the couple has raised over $118,000.

“In the midst of such an inhumane and evil tragedy caused by a few, there is an overwhelming outpouring of love and humanity by so many,” the family said.