BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 365 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 20 additional deaths in the state Thursday. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 117,450 while the total number of deaths is 8,775.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts remains at 1.0%, the lowest it has been so far.
There were 25,340 new tests reported Thursday. A total of 1,649, 836 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Thursday, there are 333 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 23 since Wednesday. There are 61 patients currently in intensive care.