Red Sox Will Not Play Vs. Blue Jays, After Jackie Bradley Jr. Decided To Sit OutHaving had a night with his thoughts, Jackie Bradley Jr. has reportedly decided to not play on Thursday night.

NHL To Cancel Thursday's Games; Friday's Bruins-Lightning Game Could Be PostponedThe cancellation and boycotting of games in the wake of shootings in Wisconsin has made its way to the NHL.

Devin McCourty Searching For Answers: 'I've Felt Hopeless Over Last Few Days'Like many people around the United States, Patriots safety Devin McCourty is at a loss. His emotions were on full display Thursday afternoon, talking with reporters about the state of the country.

Emotional Jason McCourty: 'We're Completely Lost As Americans ... There's A Sense Of Hopelessness'Here's everything Jason McCourty had to see on Thursday morning -- uninterrupted and unedited -- about the shootings in Wisconsin, the mental state of the Patriots, and the burden for athletes to speak out.

NBA Postpones Thursday's Games, Including Celtics-Raptors Game 1; Playoffs May Resume FridayGame 1 of the Celtics-Raptors playoff series has been put on hold.