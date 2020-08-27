Comments
HUDSON, N.H. (CBS) – Getting a groundhog out of a car is not an easy task, but police and firefighters in Hudson, New Hampshire got the job done.
A driver called police Wednesday after a groundhog was found trapped in the engine compartment of a car at the intersection of Wason and Harwood roads.
Two officers were able to get it out, but as soon as the groundhog was freed, it scurried back into the engine again and again.
Firefighters and a tow truck were then called in. The front end of the car was lifted up off the ground so firefighters could get underneath the car and get the groundhog from a different angle.
It worked and the groundhog was free for good.