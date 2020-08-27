Hurricane Laura:Latest Tracking Maps
HUDSON, N.H. (CBS) – Getting a groundhog out of a car is not an easy task, but police and firefighters in Hudson, New Hampshire got the job done.

A driver called police Wednesday after a groundhog was found trapped in the engine compartment of a car at the intersection of Wason and Harwood roads.

(Photo credit: David Morin)

Two officers were able to get it out, but as soon as the groundhog was freed, it scurried back into the engine again and again.

Firefighters and a tow truck were then called in. The front end of the car was lifted up off the ground so firefighters could get underneath the car and get the groundhog from a different angle.

(Photo credit: David Morin)

It worked and the groundhog was free for good.

