FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – Framingham has now joined eight other communities in Massachusetts that are considered to be at high risk of COVID-19 infection. The state released a list this week detailing the average daily case rate of more than eight new COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people. As of Thursday, there were 145 active cases in the city.

Framingham Health Director Sam Wong said the uptick in cases is concerning. “It needs to be a whole community effort. We can only do so much in the Health Department. We need everybody to do the work to continue to be vigilant.”

That means following public health guidance while in public places, including social distancing and wearing a face covering.

“Wearing an effective face covering is still going to be the one single thing that is most effective in controlling the virus, short of an effective vaccine,” Wong said.

Resident Jonathan Montanes said, too often he sees people not wearing masks while in crowded places. “You see a lot of people without masks, and they walk right next to you with no concern of personal space or anything like that.”

Montanes’s friend Molly Ford now fears the case number will continue to rise, setting the city back months. “This is not gonna help, and it could ruin our fall time and ruin a lot of things that are coming up, like Christmas.”