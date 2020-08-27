FAIRHAVEN (CBS) – Police have identified the man hit by a police cruiser on Route 6 Tuesday night.
Christian Lapaz-Dejesus, 32, remains in critical condition at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. Lapaz-Dejesus had recently been living in New Bedford.
Fairhaven Police said an officer, who was driving a Ford Explorer, struck the man, then immediately stopped and called for help. Officers provided medical care until paramedics arrived.
The investigation into this crash is being conducted by Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office and accident reconstruction is being conducted by the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
Fairhaven Police said the officer who was driving as been placed on administrative leave “as is protocol.” The officer’s name has not been made public.