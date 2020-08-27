NHL Postpones Games, Bruins-Lightning Will Not Play FridayThe cancellation and boycotting of games in the wake of shootings in Wisconsin has made its way to the NHL.

Red Sox Will Not Play Vs. Blue Jays, After Jackie Bradley Jr. Decided To Sit OutHaving had a night with his thoughts, Jackie Bradley Jr. has reportedly decided to not play on Thursday night.

Devin McCourty Searching For Answers: 'I've Felt Hopeless Over Last Few Days'Like many people around the United States, Patriots safety Devin McCourty is at a loss. His emotions were on full display Thursday afternoon, talking with reporters about the state of the country.

Emotional Jason McCourty: 'We're Completely Lost As Americans ... There's A Sense Of Hopelessness'Here's everything Jason McCourty had to see on Thursday morning -- uninterrupted and unedited -- about the shootings in Wisconsin, the mental state of the Patriots, and the burden for athletes to speak out.

NBA Postpones Thursday's Games, Including Celtics-Raptors Game 1; Playoffs May Resume FridayGame 1 of the Celtics-Raptors playoff series has been put on hold.