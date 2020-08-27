AMHERST (CBS) – The Amherst Police Department has added a new and adorable face to their staff.
A male chocolate English Labrador Retriever was donated to the police department and now they’re looking for help naming its newest recruit.
The four finalists are Winston, Otis, Milo and Ollie. The department is asking the public to vote for one of the four names before 8 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2.
The puppy was donated by Boonefield Labradors in New Hampshire and will arrive at the station on September 10.
According to a press release from the Amherst Police Department, the puppy was added for “providing comfort and support in addition to community outreach.”
“It is my belief that a comfort dog is an invaluable tool for fostering positive interaction between the department and the community we serve,” said Police Chief Scott Livingstone. “The canine will be integrated into established community outreach initiatives, assist with sensitive case investigations, critical incidents debriefs and provide a positive presence within the department.”
Poor dog