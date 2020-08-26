DURHAM, N.H. (CBS) – Students at the University of New Hampshire who are caught violating the school’s coronavirus policies — on campus or off — could face suspension or expulsion, the university said in an email to students.
The email came after three UNH students were charged at an off-campus party that included 50 people. One of the students was charged with violating the noise ordinance and two were charged with underage drinking.
“It is reckless behavior such as this that will necessitate UNH pivoting back to remote learning only. In the end, you and your peers will have the final say if we stay together or not,” the email read in part.
UNH is requiring students to wear masks, social distance and avoid gatherings of more than 25 people. The school has set up a link to a COVID Incident Reporting Form that allows students, staff and faculty to report behavior that violates the school’s coronavirus policies. The university said the report will be reviewed and students may face discipline. Students who are repeatedly disciplined for violations could face suspension or expulsion.