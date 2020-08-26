Sony Michel Debuts At Training Camp, Making Patriots' Running Back Situation All The More InterestingThrough the first few weeks of training camp, Sony Michel has been sidelined as he recovers from offseason foot surgery. Now he's back, and now things ought to get a little bit interesting.

Bill Belichick Sheds Some Light Onto Patriots New Kicker Competition In CampAs the Patriots enter the dog days of training camp, there is a new competition brewing on the roster. With Nick Folk rejoining New England over the weekend, rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser suddenly has another swinging leg to compete with.

Christian Vazquez On Trade Rumors: 'My Goal Is To Retire Here'Christian Vazquez has seen his name in trade rumors, but made it clear that he doesn't want to go anywhere.

Bruins Make Absolutely Nothing Easy For Themselves In Game 2 LossThe Bruins could have won Game 2 vs. Tampa. But should they have? Not really.

Jaro Halak Or Dan Vladar? Bruce Cassidy Doesn't Know Which Bruins Goalie Will Start Game 3 Vs. LightningWith Game 3 set to begin less than 24 hours after the overtime period of Game 2 concluded, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy isn't quite sure which goaltender he'll be sending out between the pipes