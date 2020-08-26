BOSTON (CBS) — On Wednesday, the NBA’s players took a strong stance against racial injustice by boycotting games. That may just be the beginning.

According to reports, NBA players met on Wednesday night to discuss what they can do next to show their disgust for what happened with Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. And canceling the entire postseason is apparently on the table.

“Before a packed room of teams in a hotel ballroom at Disney, the discussion is centering on whether to continue with the playoffs — or end the season,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported. “So far, there seems to be momentum not to play the three playoff games on Thursday, but nothing’s decided.”

Before a packed room of teams in a hotel ballroom at Disney, the discussion is centering on whether to continue with the playoffs — or end the season, sources tell ESPN. So far, there seems to be momentum not to play the three playoff games on Thursday, but nothing's decided. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

Game 1 of the conference semifinals between the Celtics and Raptors would be one of those Thursday games affected, if the day’s games are indeed wiped off the slate.

“I’m so proud of our players that they have a voice and that voice is being heard,” Celtics broadcaster and former Finals MVP Cedric Maxwell told WBZ.

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reported that the players are focused on tangible and immediate changes to be made.

“In meeting, players are demanding an action plan,” Mannix tweeted. “They want to see something from NBA owners. Meeting has been led by Chris Paul and Andre Iguodala, though many other players are speaking. Players spoke passionately about voting and police reform, per sources. There’s a sense from some that if owners don’t come up with something that makes them believe staying will help move these important issues forward, this season is done.”

Players spoke passionately about voting and police reform, per sources. There's a sense from some that if owners don't come up with something that makes them believe staying will help move these important issues forward, this season is done. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) August 27, 2020

In meeting, players are demanding an action plan, sources told @SInow. They want to see something from NBA owners. Meeting has been led by Chris Paul and Andre Iguodala, though many other players are speaking. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) August 27, 2020

As emotional discussions amongst players continue, there's a growing sense that, at a minimum, the three games scheduled for tomorrow will not be played, sources told @SInow. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) August 27, 2020

Doc Rivers, Armond Hill and John Lucas are among the coaches that spoke passionately tonight, per sources. Kyle Korver, Damian Lillard, 'Melo, LeBron — lot of voices being heard amongst the players. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) August 27, 2020

As one source in meeting said, "We're trying to figure out how to take action." https://t.co/BasFmNl4V7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

Earlier on Wednesday evening, former President Barack Obama tweeted his support for players’ boycotts and for Doc Rivers’ postgame message from one night prior.

I commend the players on the @Bucks for standing up for what they believe in, coaches like @DocRivers, and the @NBA and @WNBA for setting an example. It’s going to take all our institutions to stand up for our values. pic.twitter.com/rUGETgAt7P — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 27, 2020

Celtics legend Bill Russell — who received the Medal of Freedom from Obama in 2011 — shared his support for the players’ boycott, as well.

I’m moved by all the @NBA players for standing up for what is right. To my man @TheJetOnTNT I would like to say Thank you for what you did to show your support for the players. I am so proud of you. Keep getting in good trouble. @NBAonTNT @ESPNNBA @espn #NBAPlayoffs ✊🏿 — TheBillRussell (@RealBillRussell) August 26, 2020

It’s obviously a very sensitive situation right now inside the NBA’s bubble, and it’s one that may end up sending all 12 teams home much earlier than expected.