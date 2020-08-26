MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said he plans on greeting President Donald Trump at the airport Friday, but likely won’t attend his scheduled campaign rally in Manchester.
President Trump is slated to speak Friday night at the PeriCohas Hangar near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. The event takes place the day after the conclusion of the Republican National Convention.
“As always, as the governor, I’ll always be there to greet the president,” said Sununu, the state’s Republican governor. “I am not planning on going to the rally. I don’t know how big it is, but my guess is it’s going to be a lot of people and when I can, I try to avoid large crowds to be honest.”
In New Hampshire, masks are mandated at events of more than 100 people.
The Trump campaign noted in announcing the event that masked are required and will be provided to attendees.
“I think it was made clear to them, and they completely understood it,” said Sununu. “I think they’ve been very good about trying to promote that message, making sure people are safe where they can socially distance, how they can socially distance, and to make sure they understand that more than 100 people, everyone has to follow the rules.”