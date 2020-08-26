BEDFORD, N.H. – Bedford, New Hampshire, High School football players are keeping their skills sharp while they stay optimistic about the possibility of a fall season.

“It’s everything to me my senior year, and for a lot of us, it’s more than just a sport,” said Bedford High School Senior Solomon Sanchez.

Sanchez and his fellow Bulldog captains are so passionate about playing they came up with a proposal and pitched to the administration.

“Talking to the school board. We sent a lot of emails, a lot of opinions to our coaches, the athletic director,” said Bedford High School Senior Dylan Kumdani.

“One of the biggest factors for us is just keeping the students and staff at BHS safe at all times,” said Bedford High School Senior Sam Lacombe.

Bedford High’s athletic director told the school committee this week he respects the athletes advocating for themselves and thinks there will be an opportunity for football.

The players’ proposal includes having the entire team learn remotely during the season to eliminate any risk of spreading the virus.

“It would be our own type of bubble,” said Sanchez.

Student athletes in Manchester are also speaking up and making a difference.

Manchester West High School Senior Xavier Burpee wrote a letter that helped persuade a school committee Member to vote in favor of allowing their fall season.

“When I heard my name, I was like ‘Wow, I really did something,’” said Burpee.

“He’s a quiet leader, so to see that and to read that makes my job worthwhile,” said Manchester West Coach Tom Bozoian.

Young athletes are being leaders off the field and finding ways to safely save their seasons during these uncertain times.