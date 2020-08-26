CONCORD, N.H. (CBS/AP) — As New Hampshire hosts its own bike week, the state’s health department says that six of its residents are among the coronavirus cases associated with South Dakota’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally held earlier in the month. Laconia Bike Week kicked off in the Granite State on Saturday.
Public health departments in multiple states are trying to measure how much the coronavirus spread during the 10-day rally in the small South Dakota city before participants traveled home to nearly every state. So far there have been more than 100 confirmed cases associated with the Sturgis event.
“Because there are multiple locations in Sturgis with potential community exposure and the number of confirmed cases associated with the event will continue to increase, anyone who attended the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally may have been exposed and potentially contracted COVID-19,” the NH health department said.
It’s recommended that any New Hampshire resident who went to the Sturgis rally get a coronavirus test. They should also be quarantining for 14 days after returning, per the state’s travel guidance.
Laconia organizers said the event that typically attracts hundreds of thousands of riders will be different than year’s past as they will have safety measures in place and some roads will be closed to prevent large gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.
Governor John Sununu has issued a statewide mask mandate for gatherings of more than 100 people.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)