HANOVER, N.H. (CBS/AP) – A New Hampshire bear who gained headlines for being saved and relocated, but later journeying miles back home with her cubs has died.

Mink the Bear was set to be euthanized in 2017 along with three of her offspring after repeated problems with them feeding from trash and bird feeders culminated with two bears entering a home in Hanover.

An online petition gained over 10,000 signatures and Gov. Chris Sununu ordered the bears be relocated to far northern New Hampshire. This spring, however, Mink returned home to her preferred environment near Dartmouth College.

In recent days, New Hampshire Fish and Game noticed a lack of activity being recorded on Mink’s tracking collar. Mink’s remains were found on a gravel bar in the Mascoma River in Lebanon.

According to Valley News, environmental officials did not find any bullet fragments and instead believe Mink was likely hit by a car.

Gov. Sununu reacted on Twitter to news of Mink’s death.

Saddened to learn of Mink the Bear’s passing. Mink reminded us of all that New Hampshire has to offer and the importance of wildlife preservation. Had the chance to see Mink and her cubs this spring. Keep your eye out for the cubs — call 603-271-2461 if you spot them. pic.twitter.com/r5wVU29Me7 — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) August 26, 2020

Fish and Game officials are hoping to locate Mink’s cubs so they can bring them to Kilham Bear Center in Lyme for the winter.

