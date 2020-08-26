Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 315 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 26 additional deaths in the state Wednesday. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 117,085 while the total number of deaths is 8,755.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts remains at 1.1%, the lowest it has been so far.
There were 19,744 new tests reported Wednesday. A total of 1,624,496 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Wednesday, there are 356 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 29 since Tuesday. There are 68 patients currently in intensive care.