FAIRHAVEN (CBS) – A man was seriously injured after being hit by a Fairhaven Police cruiser late Tuesday night.
It happened around 11 p.m. on Route 6 near 7-Eleven.
Fairhaven Police said an officer struck the man, then immediately stopped and called for help. Officers provided medical care until paramedics arrived.
The pedestrian, a 32-year-old Weymouth man whose name was not released, was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford. He was later transferred to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston and is in critical condition.
The Bristol County District Attorney’s office is investigating the crash.
Fairhaven Police said the officer who was driving as been placed on administrative leave “as is protocol.” The officer’s name has not been made public.