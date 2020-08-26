Cam Newton On Jacob Blake Shooting: Some 'Extremely Disgusting' Things Happen In AmericaCam Newton was asked for his thoughts -- as a person and as a father -- on the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Celtics & Raptors Continue To Discuss Potential NBA Boycott In Wake Of Jacob Blake ShootingThe Celtics and Raptors are supposed to tip off their second-round playoff series Thursday night in Orlando. That may not happen, as the two teams have discussed a potential boycott in light of the Jacob Blake shooting.

Bruins Going With Jaroslav Halak In Net For Game 3 Vs. LightningThe Bruins are going with Jaroslav Halak in net again for Wednesday night's Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Sony Michel Debuts At Training Camp, Making Patriots' Running Back Situation All The More InterestingThrough the first few weeks of training camp, Sony Michel has been sidelined as he recovers from offseason foot surgery. Now he's back, and now things ought to get a little bit interesting.

Bill Belichick Sheds Some Light Onto Patriots New Kicker Competition In CampAs the Patriots enter the dog days of training camp, there is a new competition brewing on the roster. With Nick Folk rejoining New England over the weekend, rookie kicker Justin Rohrwasser suddenly has another swinging leg to compete with.