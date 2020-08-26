NHL Makes Statement Against Racial injustice, Support For Jacob Blake Prior To Bruins-Lightning Game 3With the words "End Racism" displayed on the video board, the public address announcer at Scotia Bank Arena in Toronto stated the NHL's commitment to combating racial injustice.

NBA Postpones All Wednesday Games; Celtics & Raptors Discussing Potential Boycott In Wake Of Jacob Blake ShootingThe Celtics and Raptors are supposed to tip off their second-round playoff series Thursday night in Orlando. That may not happen, as the two teams have discussed a potential boycott in light of the Jacob Blake shooting.

Cam Newton On Jacob Blake Shooting: Some 'Extremely Disgusting' Things Happen In AmericaCam Newton was asked for his thoughts -- as a person and as a father -- on the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Bruins Going With Jaroslav Halak In Net For Game 3 Vs. LightningThe Bruins are going with Jaroslav Halak in net again for Wednesday night's Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Sony Michel Debuts At Training Camp, Making Patriots' Running Back Situation All The More InterestingThrough the first few weeks of training camp, Sony Michel has been sidelined as he recovers from offseason foot surgery. Now he's back, and now things ought to get a little bit interesting.