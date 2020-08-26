Comments
MILFORD (CBS) – A 200-person party on Franklin Street in Milford on Saturday resulted in $1,500 in fines.
The Milford Board of Health said it issued two citations after police observed people not wearing masks and failing to social distance. A third citation was issued because the party exceeded the state’s outdoor gathering limit of 50 people. The citations were $500 each.
“During a pandemic, hosting and attending large gatherings threatens the public’s health and harms the community. The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, is a highly contagious virus, and potentially fatal for some persons. Events of this type have been traced to transmission of COVID-19 among attendees,” the board of health said in a statement.