Benny On The Block? Red Sox Reportedly Make Benintendi Available In Trade TalksThe Red Sox are expected to cash in on a few trade chips ahead of Monday's trade deadline, and a key part of the 2018 World Series champs could be heading out of town.

Report: Gilmore Missed Time For Personal Matter, Awaiting COVID Test Results Before Returning To Patriots CampStephon Gilmore has missed the last four practices of training camp, but the Patriots should have their All-Pro cornerback back on the field soon.

Revolution Coach Bruce Arena Suspended 2 More Games, Fined $15,000New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena has been suspended for two more games and fined $15,000 for confronting game officials after receiving a red card in the team's July 25 match against Philadelphia.

Brad Marchand Explains How 'Bubble Fatigue' Can Work As MotivatorAt a certain point, the monotony of going from hotel to rink, and then back to hotel? It can wear on people.

Appreciating Charlie Coyle's Little League Skills And Other Leftover Bruins ThoughtsSome shine for Charlie Coyle, Patrice Bergeron, and Jaroslav Halak after a solid 3-2 win in Game 1 for the Bruins over the Lightning.