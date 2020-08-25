BOSTON (CBS) — Stephon Gilmore has missed the last four practices of training camp, but the Patriots should have their All-Pro cornerback back on the field soon.
According to NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry, Gilmore had to tend to a personal matter but is back in New England. Gilmore will rejoin the team when he goes through all the necessary COVID-related steps. He is awaiting test results, according to Perry, and could rejoin the team early this week.
On his Monday afternoon appearance on WEEI’s Ordway, Merloni & Fauria, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said Gilmore’s absences are excused, and he will be back with the team soon.
“There’s some protocols that we’ve had to deal with,” explained Belichick. “When he’s able to come back, he’ll be back.”
There was some speculation that Gilmore — the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year — could be holding out for a new contract, but that is not the case. Gilmore is signed through the end of next season, and is set to make $10.5 million this season.