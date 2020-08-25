BOSTON (CBS) — Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh suffered an undisclosed injury during Game 1. As a result, he won’t be able to play in Game 2.

Lightning head coach Jon Cooper told the media that McDonagh is out for the Lightning on Tuesday night, as they look to even their second round playoff series with the Boston Bruins.

Per Coop, Ryan McDonagh will not play tonight in Game 2. #TBLvsBOS — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) August 25, 2020

Cooper did not specify who will be filling McDonagh’s spot in the lineup.

"You'll have to tune in. 7:10 p.m. puck drop … Eastern time." — #lightning coach Jon Cooper re who will slot into the lineup for McDonagh, who is out after being injured in Gm 1 vs. #NHLBruins — Mike Zeisberger (@Zeisberger) August 25, 2020

McDonagh, 31, is leading all Tampa skaters with an average of 26:07 time on ice this postseason — a full minute more than fellow defensive stalwart Victor Hedman. During the Lightning’s marathon five-overtime game vs. Columbus, McDonagh logged 53:06 of ice time. However, the injury limited him to just 15:05 time on ice in Game 1 vs. Boston.

#GoBolts Ryan McDonagh got tangled up with #NHLBruins Connor Clifton. Headed off. His next shift .. just 14 seconds. https://t.co/nXmReqL7zl pic.twitter.com/xbXM9pnNue — Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@TheReplayGuy) August 24, 2020

McDonagh did make a costly mistake in Game 1 when he was unprepared for a stick lift by Patrice Bergeron, a play which kicked off a flash sequence that led to what proved to be the game-winning goal for Boston.

“Hopefully he’s going to be OK because he’s huge part of our team,” Cooper said after Sunday night’s loss.

McDonagh did miss 20 games for the Lightning during the regular season. The team went 9-5-0 without him in February and March, including a loss at home against the Bruins and a win over the Bruins in Boston.

Some unique scheduling in the NHL bubble will create a time crunch for McDonagh if he wants to return for Game 3, as it is scheduled for Wednesday night as a back-to-back.