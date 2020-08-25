Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 379 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 12 additional deaths in the state Tuesday. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 116,770 while the total number of deaths is 8,729.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 1.1% for the third day in a row, the lowest it has been so far.
There were 22,774 new tests reported over this timeframe. A total of 1,604,752 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Tuesday, there are 327 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 19 since Monday. There are 61 patients currently in intensive care.