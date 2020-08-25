MEDFORD (CBS) – A handful of Massachusetts cities and towns are dealing with mail in voting issues, with one week before the September 1 Primary.

The city of Medford mailed out roughly 1200 ballots without the corresponding yellow envelope needed to certify the vote.

Medford said the issue occurred on August 10 and 11 and envelopes were sent out to impacted voters within two to three days.

Andy Mallon, a lifelong Medford resident, says he still has not received his envelope. He decided to cast his ballot early and in person to be safe.

“I’m pretty upset. I’m perfectly capable of driving down to city hall and going in and voting in person but there are a lot of people who can’t,” Mallon said.

New Bedford also mailed out ballots without the yellow envelope, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

In Brookline, at least 30 ballots were mailed out with the wrong party affiliation. In Arlington, ballots were mailed out with the wrong precinct information.

At least one voter in Arlington wrote on Facebook that she filled out and returned the flawed ballot, not knowing that she would receive another one.

Secretary of State Bill Galvin says he is not concerned ballots are getting double counted because each ballot is barcoded.

“I think we’ve corrected most of the issues. This was a major undertaking. Over a million ballots were mailed out. Over a half a million pieces were mailed back,” Galvin said.

Mail in ballots must be returned by 8 pm on Primary Day, September 1. Voters can also drop off their ballots at drop boxes, vote early, or vote in person.