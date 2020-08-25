BOSTON (CBS) – New lane closures that will last until the winter are now in place on the Mass Pike.
On the eastbound side, the lane drop happens around the Allston interchange. Westbound, the drop is at the Prudential tunnel.
The closures will allow construction for Parcel 12, a mixed use complex with office, hotel, retail and green space.
Parcel 12 will run along Mass Ave., between Boylston and Newbury streets, and above the Mass Pike.
The finished project will feature separated bike lanes, a new sheltered MBTA bus stop, and a new entrance to the Hynes Convention Center Green Line stop.
Eventually, the Worcester Commuter Rail will be impacted by construction. But that is still about a year away.
The project’s developers say drivers will be dealing with a series of different lane closures on this stretch of the Pike for the next year.
The good news is they say they will not need to completely close the Mass Pike to work on the project.