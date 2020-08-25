MARBLEHEAD (CBS) – A young girl was rescued from the water off Preston Beach in Marblehead Tuesday afternoon, after being blown off shore inside a raft. Adults on the shore tried to reach the child, but strong winds carried the raft too far for them to get her.

The 5-year-old girl from Marblehead was in the water with her dad and two older siblings. It was just before 3 p.m. when several 911 calls started coming in about the little girl alone in an orange raft.

Her dad yelled some critical advice as she floated away.

“It swept her out and the dad tried to swim after her and wasn’t able to keep up with the pace of the wind and the last thing he told her, according to this girl, she said to us he said, ‘Stay in the boat,’” said Assistant Harbormaster Brendan Reed. “And what a great message that is because if she left that boat or tried to do something herself, we would have had a drastic outcome.”

The girl was unharmed and told the harbormaster she was excited to have had her first ride in a real boat.

The girl’s dad and another man were also brought in by the harbormaster.