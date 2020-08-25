ORLEANS (CBS) — A seafood restaurant that’s been in business on Cape Cod for decades is closing soon for good. The Lobster Claw in Orleans said its last day will be on Sept. 13.
“After fifty-one great years, it’s time for the Berig family to say so long and retire!” The Lobster Claw posted to Facebook. “So many great friends have been made and the Berig’s will miss you all so much, but all good things must come to an end!”
Don and Marylou Berig bought the restaurant in 1970. The Lobster Claw has been a staple for both tourists and year-round residents, and has welcomed famous faces like former House Speaker Tip O’Neill, according to the Eastham Chamber of Commerce.
The restaurant will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily and is welcoming customers in for one last meal before it closes.