AUBURN (CBS) — Three teenagers from Connecticut are facing multiple charges after allegedly leading police on a chase early Tuesday morning. It all started just after 1:30 a.m. when a Leicester resident reported seeing two people break into cars in their driveway, according to police.
As Leicester and Oxford police responded, authorities say the two people got into a getaway car that was later determined to be stolen. They then “failed to stop for the police units and sped away at a high rate of speed toward Worcester,” Leicester police said.
The car then crashed in Auburn at the Route 20/Route 12 intersection, police said. State Police deployed a K-9 officer that was able to track down three people in a swamp after they fled into the woods.
An 18-year-old male from Hartford, an 18-year-old male from Enfield and a 17-year-old female from West Hartford are facing charges including breaking and entering, receiving stolen property and failing to stop for police.