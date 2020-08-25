BOSTON (CBS) — Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is considered day-to-day after suffering a sprained ankle in Toronto’s Game 4 clincher over the Nets on Sunday, head coach Nick Nurse revealed Tuesday.
The Raptors remain hopeful that Lowry will be able to suit up against the Celtics in Thursday night’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semis. Toronto’s leader on the court did not practice on Tuesday as he undergoes aggressive treatment on his ankle.
“The treatments will go on aggressively and all day, every day until Thursday and hopefully he’ll be ready to go,” said Nurse.
Lowry suffered a left ankle sprain when he stepped on Brooklyn’s Chris Chiozza during the first quarter of Sunday’s blowout win over the Nets. Lowry had a career-year for Toronto during the regular season, averaging 19.4 points and 7.5 assists.
Game 1 of the Celtics-Raptors series is set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening.