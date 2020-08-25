Celtics Players Speak Out On Jacob Blake Shooting, Have Discussed Possible BoycottThe Boston Celtics were not in any mood to talk about basketball on Tuesday.

Kyle Lowry Day-To-Day, Raptors Hope He'll Be Able To Play Game 1 Vs. CelticsRaptors point guard Kyle Lowry is considered day-to-day after suffering a sprained ankle in Toronto's Game 4 clincher over the Nets on Sunday, head coach Nick Nurse revealed Tuesday.

Newest Wrinkle At Patriots Practice: Fake 'Crowd Noise'To prepare for a likely fan-less season, the Patriots turned up the volume at training camp on Tuesday.

Chase Winovich Is A Big Fan Of Milk, Had An 'Awesome Time' Milking A Cow This OffseasonChase Winovich is a fun follow on social media, and if anything is clear about the second-year Patriots linebacker, it's that the kid loves milk.

Gunner Olszewski Standing Out On Patriots Practice Field, Likely Securing Real Role In Year TwoNow in year two, it's a whole new ballgame, as the 23-year-old Texan is seemingly carving out a role for himself in Cam Newton's offense.