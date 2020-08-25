BOSTON (CBS) — This fall, Dunkin’ lovers will be able to get a Boston Kreme buzz. Harpoon Brewery and Dunkin’ are teaming up again to release a new line of “donut-infused” beers and a pumpkin spice collaboration.
The Harpoon’ Dunkin’ Pumpkin, Boston Kreme Stout and Jelly Donut IPA will hit store shelves this September. Harpoon says this is the first time it has brewed beers with actual donuts from Dunkin’.
Harpoon Dunkin’ Boston Kreme “is brewed with real Dunkin’ donuts and cacao nibs, which add extra dough-like and chocolatey notes to an easy-drinking, creamy Dry Irish Stout.” The Jelly Donut IPA is made from donuts and a raspberry purée.
For the pumpkin fans, the “Spiced Latte Ale” is a mix of “real pumpkin, pumpkin pie spices, and a splash of coffee.”
The Harpoon Dunkin’ Pumpkin will be found on draft and in 6-packs this fall; a Harpoon Dunkin’ Dozen mix pack will feature three cans of each seasonal flavor, including Harpoon’s Dunkin’ Coffee Porter.