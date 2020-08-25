Comments
BROCKTON (CBS) – Two women who died in an early Sunday morning crash in Brockton have been identified as a mother and daughter.
Cheryl Washburn, 66, of Brockton, and her daughter, 39-year-old Stacey Salley of West Bridgewater, died in the crash, which happened around 3 a.m. on Route 27.
The driver who police say caused the crash remains hospitalized. The 30-year-old woman has not yet been identified.
Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office said the woman who caused the crash was driving the wrong way.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.