BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox are expected to cash in on a few trade chips ahead of Monday’s trade deadline, and a key part of the 2018 World Series champs could be heading out of town. Andrew Benintendi is “available” in trade talks, according to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal.
Benintendi’s stock probably isn’t at an all-time high at the moment, as he is currently on the injured list with a strained rib cage. Making matters worse, he got off to a terrible start to the 2020 season, hitting just .103 with just four hits in 39 at-bats.
What would be appealing to another team is Benintendi’s contract status. He is only due $6.6 million next season before hitting arbitration in 2022, so he’s under team control for two more seasons. Despite his horrid start to 2020 and a down 2019 season (slashing .266/.343/.431), there is still a lot of upside to the 26-year-old.
Rosenthal postulates that Cleveland could be interested in Benintendi, with the Indians likely looking to deal starting pitchers Mike Clevinger or Zach Plesac. Both are talented young arms but have fallen into hot water in Cleveland, violating COVID-19 protocols when they went out in Chicago during a road trip and did not inform the team. If Cleveland is looking to trade either righty, the Red Sox have a decent chip to construct an offer around.
The MLB trade deadline is Monday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m.