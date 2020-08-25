Patriots Officially Bring Back Kicker Nick Folk, Creating Competition For Justin RohrwasserThe Patriots may not have settled on their replacement for kicker Stephen Gostkowski.

Benny On The Block? Red Sox Reportedly Make Benintendi Available In Trade TalksThe Red Sox are expected to cash in on a few trade chips ahead of Monday's trade deadline, and a key part of the 2018 World Series champs could be heading out of town.

Stephon Gilmore Returns To Patriots Training CampStephon Gilmore is back at Patriots training camp.

Revolution Coach Bruce Arena Suspended 2 More Games, Fined $15,000New England Revolution head coach Bruce Arena has been suspended for two more games and fined $15,000 for confronting game officials after receiving a red card in the team's July 25 match against Philadelphia.

Brad Marchand Explains How 'Bubble Fatigue' Can Work As MotivatorAt a certain point, the monotony of going from hotel to rink, and then back to hotel? It can wear on people.