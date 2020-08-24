SAN JOSE, Calif. (CBS) — Working remotely on Monday morning was made tougher for some because of an outage affecting Zoom services. The videoconferencing company confirmed on Twitter that it was experiencing problems.
“We have received reports of users being unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars. We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience,” Zoom’s verified Twitter account was telling in response to service complaints.
Zoom directed people to follow the website status.zoom.us, which showed a “partial outage” affecting both Zoom meetings and Zoom video webinars.
There was no immediate word on when the problem might be solved.