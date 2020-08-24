(CBS) — First it was Aldi shoppers who were warned about a salmonella outbreak linked to bagged peaches. Now the FDA says tainted peaches were shipped to Wegmans, Target, Walmart and Kroger stores nationwide.
The multistate outbreak has been traced back to Prime Wawona as the likely source and now involves both bagged and “loose” peaches. The company is recalling loose peaches sold between June 1 to Aug. 3 and bagged peaches sold between June 1 through Aug. 19 because of possible contamination.
The FDA says shoppers who can’t remember when they bought peaches supplied by Prime Wawona should throw them away.
Recalled bagged peaches have the product codes displayed below at the bottom of the package:
Wawona Peaches – 033383322001
Wawona Organic Peaches – 849315000400
Prima® Peaches – 766342325903
Organic Marketside Peaches – 849315000400
Kroger Peaches – 011110181749
Wegmans Peaches – 077890490488
Recalled loose peaches may have sticks with PLU numbers 4037, 4038, 4044, 4401, 94037, 94038, 94044, 94401.
Wegmans has also shared a list of bakery items made from fresh peaches that are being recalled – see the list here.
Salmonella symptoms include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps and the illness may become fatal in severe cases. So far the CDC has reported 68 cases in nine states.