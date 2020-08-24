Comments
OSSIPEE, N.H. (CBS) – The National Weather Services confirmed there was a microburst, waterspout, and tornado in New Hampshire towns during a stormy Saturday in the state.
According to the National Weather Service, the EF0 tornado was confirmed in Center Ossipee around 2 p.m. with a maximum wind speed of 70 mph. It was about 50 yards wide and had a path of 1.65 miles.
A microburst was reported in Wolfeboro around 12:50 p.m. on Saturday with winds about 80 mph. The microburst path was a maximum of 100 yards wide and lasted for about half a mile.
A boater also captured photos of a waterspout over Lake Winnipesaukee.
No injuries have been reported in the storms.