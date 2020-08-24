Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The MBTA approved a $403.5 million contract Monday to continue working on Phase 1 of the South Coast Rail. The project is designed to connect southeastern Massachusetts and Boston.
The MBTA said it has obtained all of the construction permits and will start construction in the fall. This part of the project includes building the New Bedford Main Line, upgrading the Middleborough Secondary Line, and building the Phase 1 signal and communication system.
Phase 1 of the South Coast Rail is expected to be finished in late 2023. When it is complete, riders will be able to go from Taunton, Fall River, and New Bedford to Boston in under 90 minutes.