BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 571 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 27 additional deaths in the state Monday, though the increased numbers are from 5 p.m. on Friday to 8 a.m. on Monday due to a reporting upgrade. The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 116,421 while the total number of deaths is 8,717.
The 7-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 1.1%, the lowest it has been so far.
There were 37,815 new tests reported over this timeframe. A total of 1,581,978 people in Massachusetts have now been tested for coronavirus.
As of Monday, there are 308 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 23 since Sunday. There are 62 patients currently in intensive care.