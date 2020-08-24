FAIRHAVEN (CBS) – Ten people – including six children – were hurt in a crash in Fairhaven Sunday night, authorities said Monday.
An SUV and a car collided head-on at the intersection of Howland Road and Sycamore Street around 8:50 p.m. Police said the driver of a Mazda, a 38-year-old man from Fairhaven, crossed the center line and slammed into a Ford Explorer.
There were nine people in the SUV, including six children between the ages of two and 13 years old.
All nine and the driver of the Mazda were taken in several ambulances to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford. They were treated for what police described as “non-life threatening injuries.”
No charges have been filed at this point in the investigation and the names of the drivers have not been made public.