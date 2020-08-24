BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been a crazy couple of weeks for Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak. But it’s been a really crazy couple of weeks for Bruins goaltender Dan Vladar.
The 23-year-old has never played in an NHL game, yet he found himself thrust into the backup spot during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, after Tuukka Rask opted out of the postseason.
Vladar has still yet to see game action, but he now has a brand new contract that will keep him in the Bruins’ organization for the next several years.
The Bruins made the announcement of a contract extension during Sunday night’s Game 1 against the Lightning. The extension keeps him with the Bruins through the 2022-23 season, with an annual cap hit of $750,00.
It’s a two-year contract for the first two years, with the final year being a one-way contract.
The Czech Republic native went 14-7-1 for the AHL Providence Bruins this season, posting a .936 save percentage and 1.79 GAA. That was a marked improvement from his 2018-19 season, when he went 13-17-1 with an .898 save percentage and 2.73 GAA.
The Bruins drafted Vladar in the third round of the 2015 draft, with the 75th overall pick.
Both Rask and Halak are signed through next season, but both are set to become unrestricted free agents in 2021.
I am making $125 per hour working online on my laptop among my family. I continue doing work in my room talking to them. Its too easy to complete it no experience or skill required. You just need internet connection and PC/Laptop. For more information visit……… ReadMore