BROCKTON (CBS) – A man was arrested on weapons charges after he was stopped by police for violating coronavirus curfew in Brockton early Sunday morning.
Massachusetts State Police were helping enforce the mandatory curfew just after midnight when they saw a suspicious vehicle parked on Westgate Drive.
“State Troopers approached the man and inquired if he was an essential worker or responding to an emergency. The man, who was not wearing a mask, answered negatively and acted suspicious,” State Police said.
The man was identified as 34-year-old Jair Barros of Brockton.
During a search of the Barros’ car, police found a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson pistol that was loaded with a high capacity magazine and ammunition.
Barros is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Brockton District Court on gun charges and a violation of COVID-19 restrictions.
Brockton enacted a curfew last week in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus. The city is considered high risk for COVID-19.
Violators will face a $200 fine for the first offense, $350 for the second offense and $500 for the third offense.
Call out the street sweepers.