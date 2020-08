Celtics Are Going To Have To Be Close To Perfect Against RaptorsThe Celtics are going to have to flirt with perfection every night in the second round if they want to beat the defending champion Raptors.

Bruins Sign Goalie Dan Vladar To Three-Year ExtensionIt's been a crazy couple of weeks for Bruins goaltender Jaroslav Halak. But it's been a really crazy couple of weeks for Bruins goaltender Dan Vladar.

Bill Belichick On False-Positive Tests: Ask The NFLAsked about the false-positive tests that hit the NFL over the weekend, Bill Belichick deflected the questions to the league.

It Sure Sounds Like Cam Newton Is The Patriots' Starting QuarterbackIn just one week of real practices, Cam Newton has created separation in the quarterback competition. He might have left his competitors in the dust.

Patrice Bergeron Being Perfectly Patrice Bergeron Leads To Bruins' Game-Winning GoalPatrice Bergeron added yet another quintessential Bergeron play to his long, long list.