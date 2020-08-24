BOSTON (CBS) — Anthony Martignetti, known for playing a boy in a classic TV commercial who runs home for spaghetti night in Boston’s North End, has died. The star of the Prince Spaghetti ad was 63 years old.
His brother Andy told WBZ-TV that Anthony died early Saturday morning in West Roxbury. The cause of death was not immediately known.
In the 1969 commercial, Martignetti races through the Italian-American neighborhood after hearing his mother call out “Anthony! Anthony!” Mary Fiumara, who played his mother, died in 2016.
The Prince Spaghetti brand originated in Boston and declared in the long-running ad that Wednesday was Prince Spaghetti Day.
“We weren’t actors, or part of the Screen Actors Guild,” Martignetti told WBZ-TV in 2016. “We were just regular people from the neighborhood. That’s what made the commercial so good.”