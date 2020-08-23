WAKEFIELD (CBS) — The town of Wakefield is cleaning up Sunday night after a storm caused widespread damage. “It was worse than the wizard of OZ,” said Carole Giordano of Wakefield. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The Giordanos described the moment a massive tree fell on their house, trapping them inside: “I turned around, and the whole house shook and a gust of wind and lightning. The trees are down,” said Carole.

“I can’t even get out the front door,” said her husband of 59 years, Donald Giordano.

Fierce winds uprooted trees and left some residents with no power and a mess to clean up.

“I just heard the wind, and everything started crashing down,” said Janine Mulligan of Wakefield, who, after receiving a call from her daughter, raced home to find her backyard destroyed.

“I heard crack, crack, crack, crack, crack, pop, pop,” said Michael Person. “You could hear all the transformers blowing. You could hear the trees cracking.”

Residents told WBZ-TV they believe a microburst hit the area, and they can’t believe how much damage it caused in such a short period. Old trees were ripped up across the town common.

Christina Gandolfo and Nick Mirlocca of Charlestown were preparing dinner when the storm rolled through.

“I was really afraid. I’ve never seen anything like it, and I’ve lived in Wakefield my whole life,” said Gandolfo.

Like so many, the pair was shocked by the damage, but thankful no one was injured.

“We were right by the window, so we were pretty worried,” said Mirlocca.