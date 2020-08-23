David Krejci's Playoff Heater Continues With Magical Assist Vs. LightningIt's really saying something that despite having one of the best postseason resumes the sport of hockey has ever seen, David Krejci is still managing to outperform expectations in the bubble.

Celtics Set To Play Toronto Raptors In Eastern Conference SemifinalsAfter sweeping the 76ers in the first round, the Celtics will now have a tough matchup against the defending champion Toronto Raptors.

Dustin Johnson Absolutely Dominates At TPC Boston, Finishes 30-Under At The Northern TrustTPC Boston is a difficult golf course. A very difficult, very long golf course. You'd never know that if you spent the week watching Dustin Johnson obliterate the course like nobody else ever had before.

Kemba Walker Excited To Advance In NBA Playoffs, But Knows It Gets Tougher From HereAn upset stomach on Sunday morning wasn't going to slow down Kemba Walker. Not with his first trip to the second round of the NBA playoffs so close.

Red Sox Fall To Orioles 5-4, Become First Team With 20 LossesRio Ruiz drove in four runs, Thomas Eshelman provided exceptional relief for injured starter Wade LeBlanc and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 Sunday to earn a split of the four-game series.