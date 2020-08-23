CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — Several severe thunderstorms rolled through Massachusetts Sunday evening, causing damage and prompting warnings from the National Weather Service. Around 6:30 p.m., just over 30,000 power outages were reported.

A lightning strikes in the distance from Marblehead (Photo Via: Marisa Forziati)

Police in Lawrence closed Farnham Street and Andover Street after a telephone pole snapped in half.

Concord police and firefighters responded to College Road where a tree came down on wires.

The Westwood Fire Department asked residents to say off the roads entirely as several streets were flooded and multiple people were rescued from flooded cars. They also said trees and power lines were down throughout the town.

