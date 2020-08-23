BOSTON (CBS) — Several severe thunderstorms rolled through Massachusetts Sunday evening, causing damage and prompting warnings from the National Weather Service. Around 6:30 p.m., just over 30,000 power outages were reported.
Police in Lawrence closed Farnham Street and Andover Street after a telephone pole snapped in half.
Blanchard St closed between Farnham St & Andover St for pole down 🚧 pic.twitter.com/UPM72wfoGJ
— Lawrence, Massachusetts Police (@lawrencepolice) August 23, 2020
Concord police and firefighters responded to College Road where a tree came down on wires.
Concord police and fire are on College Rd with a tree down on the wires. College Rd is closed at Barrett’s Mill Rd. Please seek alternate routes. @CMLPmedia is responding. @ConcordMAPD pic.twitter.com/2B92aIlrHA
— Concord Fire-EMS (@ConcordMAFire) August 23, 2020
The Westwood Fire Department asked residents to say off the roads entirely as several streets were flooded and multiple people were rescued from flooded cars. They also said trees and power lines were down throughout the town.