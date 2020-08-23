Kemba Walker Excited To Advance In NBA Playoffs, But Knows It Gets Tougher From HereAn upset stomach on Sunday morning wasn't going to slow down Kemba Walker. Not with his first trip to the second round of the NBA playoffs so close.

Red Sox Fall To Orioles 5-4, Become First Team With 20 LossesRio Ruiz drove in four runs, Thomas Eshelman provided exceptional relief for injured starter Wade LeBlanc and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 Sunday to earn a split of the four-game series.

Celtics Sweep 76ers Out Of Playoffs With 110-106 Game 4 WinThe Celtics are moving on in the NBA playoffs after sweeping the Philadelphia 76ers out of the first round.

Mike Milbury Steps Away From Broadcasting Rest Of NHL PlayoffsMike Milbury is stepping away from broadcasting the rest of the NHL playoffs after his on-air comment that there were no women in the league's quarantined bubble to disrupt concentration drew widespread criticism.

Patriots Reportedly Part Of False-Positive Confusion Around NFLWhen the Patriots were missing 11 players at Sunday's practice, it raised some eyebrows.