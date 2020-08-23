Comments
NEW IPSWICH, N.H. (CBS) — Six people were injured after a tent collapsed at a religious gathering in New Ipswich, New Hampshire Sunday afternoon. Police believe strong winds caused the incident.
At the time between 50 to 75 people were underneath the tent. Everyone was able to get out by themselves.
“We received a call as the storm was happening, a very severe storm was running through town, we received a call for a tent collapse with a potential 20 people injured. Upon my arrival, and we did some investigation, we actually had six injuries, four patients were transported to various hospitals,” said Deputy Fire Chief Gary Somero.
All of the injuries are non-life-threatening.